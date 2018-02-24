Malta U-16s edge Andorra on penalties after 1-1 draw

The penalty shoot-out took some time to produce a winner as the two teams converted their first eight penalties but Andorra then missed twice from the spot.

UEFA’s regulations for these development tournaments stipulate that, in the event of a draw, penalties are to be taken to determine a winner. The winning team is awarded two points while the other team gets one.

Led by coach Noel Turner, the Maltese youngsters took the initiative in the early stages.

In the eighth minute, Mattia Veselji’s run through the middle brought a foul from Andorra defender Joan Bellido who was sin-binned for eight minutes (another experiment being tried out at this level).

From the ensuing free-kick, Veselji’s attempt was saved by goalkeeper Mauro Rabelo.

Malta missed a series of half-chances and were punished for this on 28 minutes.

Andorra took the lead against the run of play as striker Albert Rosas profited from a misunderstanding in the Maltese defence to beat Malta goalkeeper Miguel Spiteri with a low shot.

Malta were mostly dangerous with shots from outside the box by captain Karl Mohnani. Four minutes before half-time, the Reds drew level.

Jordan Kelly’s corner from the left was partially cleared by Mauro Rabelo and Isaac Galea was on hand to stab the ball home at the far post.

The start of the second half belonged to Andorra who showed the better ideas.

A shot from outside the box from Unai Cruz on 53 minutes just missed target.

Malta responded two minutes later. An intelligent move by Veselji ended with the young forward driving high from inside the box.

Jordi Pintat should have put Andorra ahead 10 minutes from the end but Spiteri denied him with two top-notch saves. Two minutes later, Mohnani had a good opportunity for Malta but hit wide from close in.

In the penalty shoot-out, players from both teams produced some clinical shots from the spot but Andorra substitutes Iker Gilbert and Marc Robinat fired their spot-kicks high.

Goalkeeper Spiteri’s central effort was stopped by Rabelo but Isaac Galea made no mistake from the spot as Malta prevailed 9-8 on penalties.

In the second match from this tournament, Liechtenstein beat Gibraltar 2-0.

On Monday, Andorra meet Liechtenstein at 11.30am while Malta take on Gibraltar at 2.30pm. All matches are being played at the Centenary Stadium.

MALTA

Miguel Spiteri, Sheldon Mizzi, Matthew Ellul, (Glen Mifsud 72), Isaac Galea, Ismael Borg, Jordan Kelly, Karl Mohnani, Emerson Camilleri, (Kurt Desira 66), Jake Engerer, Mattia Veselji, Jake Bone, (Gianluca Sciberras 66).

ANDORRA

Mauro Rabelo, Marc Rodrigues, (Joan Guardia 50), Joan Bellido, Eric Lechuga, (Marc Robinat 64), Alain Bernat, Iker Alvarez, Miguel Cerqueira, Unai Cruz, Pablo Romaro, (Iker Gilbert 64), Jordi Pintat, (Joel Ferreira 74), Albert Rosas.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha (Malta)