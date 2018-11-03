A late goal hands Manchester United the win at Bournemouth

The England international rifled home from close range after 92 minutes as United got the better of a resilient Bournemouth defensive display to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Bournemouth flew out of the traps and took a deserved lead on 11 minutes thanks to Callum Wilson's sixth goal of the season.

But they were made to pay for failing to double their tally as Anthony Martial's fifth goal in five games hauled United level against the run of play on 35 minutes.

United laid siege to the Bournemouth goal in the second half but a dogged defensive display, typified by two incredible blocks from Nathan Ake and David Brooks, looked to have secured Eddie Howe's men a point.

But Rashford struck in the closing stages to secure a victory that sees United leapfrog Bournemouth into seventh in the Premier League.