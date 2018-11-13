menu

Real Madrid set to appoint Solari as their permanent manager

Real Madrid are set to appoint Santiago Solari as the club's permanent manager.

13 November 2018, 3:54pm
Solari played for Real Madrid as a midfielder
The Spanish Football Association says it has received Solari's contract from the La Liga club, although there has not yet been an announcement from Real.

Solari took over on the 29th of October on an interim basis after the sacking of former Spain manager Julen Lopetgui.

The 42-year-old has since led Real to four wins in four games - the best start of any manager in the club's history.

Real had to give Solari - or someone else - the job as Spanish rules prevent an interim coach from staying in charge for longer than two weeks.

Solari's wins in his spell in charge have been against Melilla in the Copa del Rey, Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, and Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.

In those games, Real have scored 15 goals and conceded two goals.

The club were ninth when he assumed control and they are now sixth, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

