Wales miss out on promotion to League A

An attack-minded Wales side had several chances to take the lead but their defensive vulnerability was exposed shortly before half-time as they were expertly picked off by a Danish counter-attack, finished clinically by Nicolai Jorgensen.

Ryan Giggs' young team pushed forward with increasing desperation in the second half but, for all their endeavour, they were the recipients of a lesson in game management from their more seasoned and savvy opponents.

Gareth Bale was inches away from equalising when Kasper Schmeichel brilliantly saved his free-kick and with two minutes left, Martin Braithwaite struck a fine second goal for the Danes.

Less than a minute later, Bale rounded Schmeichel and finished into an empty net to give Wales hope of an improbable late revival - but the hosts' onslaught in the closing stages was in vain.

It was a disappointing note on which to end Wales' inaugural Nations League campaign, which had started so promisingly with September's 4-1 demolition of the Republic of Ireland.

But that result, as well as last month's 1-0 triumph in Dublin, was put in perspective by a second defeat against a thoroughly well drilled Danish side.