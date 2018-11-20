menu

Snooker’s UK Championship: O’Sullivan handed a kind opener

Ronnie O'Sullivan will open his defence of the Betway UK Championship against Luke Simmonds.

20 November 2018, 1:37pm
O'Sullivan, a six-time winner of the event, will kick off against Simmonds in York next Thursday.

The 42-year-old heads to Yorkshire 22 centuries short as he chases becoming the first player to reach 1,000 in his career.

World champion Mark Williams begins against Adam Duffy, while world number one Mark Selby faces James Cahill.

Judd Trump, who beat O'Sullivan 9-7 to win the Northern Ireland Open on Sunday, meets David Lilley.

Notable matches

Ding Junhui v Adam Stefanow – Tuesday November 27th at 2.30pm

Neil Robertson v Kishan Hirani – Tuesday November 27th at 2.30pm

Judd Trump v David Lilley – Tuesday November 27th at 7.30pm

Shaun Murphy v Chen Feilong – Wednesday November 28th at 2.30pm

John Higgins v Dechawat Poomjaeng – Wednesday November 28th at 7.30pm

Mark Allen v Basem Eltahhan – Wednesday November 28th at 7.30pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Luke Simmonds – Thursday November 29th at 2.30pm

Barry Hawkins v Jamie Clarke – Thursday November 29th at 2.30pm

Mark Selby v James Cahill – Thursday November 29th at 7.30pm

Mark Williams v Adam Duffy – Thursday November 29th at 7.30pm

