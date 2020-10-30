Maltco Lotteries unveil first internet gaming website

Maltco Lotteries, a subsidiary of the INTRALOT Group, unveiled the introduction of its first internet gaming website. SUPER 5, LOTTO, Quaterno+, SUPERSTAR and Quick KENO will be available online as of today 30/10/2020 addressing the demand for an omnichannel experience that combines the physical and digital worlds for the benefit of the Maltese player community.

Maltco iLottery is an extension to the current retail channel bringing Maltco’s thrilling gaming experience online, curating an ever-changing, mix of cutting-edge games based on Responsible Gaming principles. Operating with INTRALOT LotosXi solution, the platform offers players a state-of-the-art, intuitive digital gaming experience, providing full access to Malta’s favorite draw number games which are now also available for purchase via this fast and convenient channel.

Commenting on this achievement, Vasileios Kasiotakis, Maltco Lotteries’ CEO stated that the company is thrilled to start serving and entertaining the Maltese players from this additional channel in conjunction with existing traditional retail channel.

“Today’s announcement is a result of relentless work and effort of all Maltco Lotteries’ and INTRALOT’s teams, adapting efficiently at speed and scale under the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19 pandemic. The scope of our next-generation iLottery solution is to provide new and existing players an additional fast and easy access to Malta’s strongest number games brands.”

“Our design principles focus on the player. We introduce state-of-the-art technologies to achieve a seamless gaming experience across channels,” said Dr Chris Dimitriadis, INTRALOT Group CEO. “We are excited to see LotosXi enabling Maltco Lotteries to offer Malta’s gaming community the opportunity to responsibly participate in iLottery games and further contributing to raising funds for good causes.”

LotosXi enables operators to define and offer subscriptions for any available game and manage its content, allowing full localization and parametrization of the user interface. Characterized by an omni-channel philosophy and offering a wide range of innovative and engaging games, along with player experience personalization through data analytics, LotosXi creates value both for the operator and the player.

Through the online channel, players can now purchase tickets for their favourite draw number games in as few as four clicks. Maltco’s iLottery enables players to either select their own numbers or to try their luck by generating random picks, using a Quick-Pick feature. Predefined ticket bundles are also available for single or consecutive draws.

Maltco’s iLottery solution provides a safe and responsible gaming experience. The Maltco iLottery website is equipped with tools aimed to help prevent compulsive usage and enables online users to play sensibly. Tickets purchased through this channel will be automatically stored into the player’s online account with the system notifying the player with any winnings which will be then automatically paid to the same bank/card account which was used at purchase.

The games are available through https://maltco.com and being offered under the licence of the Malta Gaming Authority to registered users aged 18 years and over who are physically located in Malta only.