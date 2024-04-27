Ħamrun demolish Floriana to be crowned Premier Champions
Hapless Floriana no match for dominant Hamrun in 5 - 0 dazzler that hands Spartans championship
Ħamrun Spartans have won a deciding match on Saturday, cementing their position at the top of the table and crowning them champions.
Ħamrun faced Floriana, as the club is set to finish the league in second place. The two teams' positions were separated by only one point.
As the match was close to an end and the scoreboard read 5-0, Ħamrun supporters could be heard singing and chanting, as the club secured its tenth league title.
More than 8,000 supporters filled the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, as Ħamrun scored their first goal within the first 10 minutes of the game.
Ħamrun's Seth Paintstil scored a hat trick in the first half of the game, as Elionay Freitas da Silva scored the fourth goal at the end of the first half. Paintsil then scored his fourth and final goal in the 71st minute.