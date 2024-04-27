Ħamrun demolish Floriana to be crowned Premier Champions

Ħamrun Spartans have won a deciding match on Saturday, cementing their position at the top of the table and crowning them champions.

Ħamrun faced Floriana, as the club is set to finish the league in second place. The two teams' positions were separated by only one point.

As the match was close to an end and the scoreboard read 5-0, Ħamrun supporters could be heard singing and chanting, as the club secured its tenth league title.