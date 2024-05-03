My essentials: Christopher Saliba’s cultural picks

1. Book

Lately I enjoyed reading The Birth of Tragedy by Friedrich Nietzsche. This book thoroughly explores why the Ancient Greeks found meaning in suffering as part of their existence. Nietzsche’s exploration of the Greek concept of tragedy is fascinating. The way he delves into the tension between rational and irrational elements in life, and how art encapsulates that struggle, is thought-provoking. It’s intriguing how he sees the fusion of these elements in Greek art as a reflection of the complexity of the human experience.

2. Film

Recently I watched Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It follows the story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), brought back to life with a new brain. The film’s quirky humor, brilliant performances, and Lanthimos’ unique style make it stand out. I particularly love its exploration of identity and autonomy. I’d recommend it for those who enjoy unconventional narratives and thought-provoking themes presented with a touch of absurdity.

3. Internet

I have a good routine for staying informed through the internet. I regularly follow current local, international and sports news. I rely on The Guardian’s art section for international art news, and I use social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to discover local exhibitions and emerging artists. Additionally, I enjoy watching cultural, historical and art documentaries on YouTube.

4. Music

I have a special fondness for Depeche Mode, as their music is closely tied to my youth years. I simply love their unique blend of electronic music with poignant lyrics and emotive vocals. Their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots kept them relevant over decades. In my opinion, Violator, released in the 1990s, remains their best album. Tracks like Enjoy the Silence and Personal Jesus showcase their talent for crafting catchy melodies with deep lyrics, confirming their status as icons of alternative music.

5. Place

I’ve traveled extensively in Europe, ventured to places as far as New York, Mexico and Dubai, but there’s still so much to see. My dream holiday is to further my exploration of South America. I’d love to spend at least a month there, immersing myself in the natural wonders and diverse cultures.