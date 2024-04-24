Manchester United legends for Malta 65-year supporters’ club anniversary match

A line-up of legendary Manchester United players will grace Malta’s Manchester United Supporters’ Club for its 65th anniversary.

Jaap Stam and Ronny Johnsen, the central defensive duo in the unforgettable Treble season for in 1998-99, will be joined prominent former players Lee Sharpe and David May, as well as legends Brian Kidd, Sammy McIlroy, Martin Buchan, Lou Macari and Steve Coppell.

“All great names in the history of this football club who bring many nostalgia to the local fervent followers of a certain age,” said Joseph Tedesco, president of the MUSC, which is recognised as the oldest Manchester United Supporters’ Club in the world, including UK.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Club Malta was founded in 1959, one year after the Munich air tragedy.

As part of the programme of events to celebrate this historical milestone, MUSC Malta will be bringing over a team of former Manchester United players – Manchester Reds – who will play a friendly match against a team made up of former Malta National team players known as Malta Veterans.

The game, with Stam, Johnsen, Sharpe and May playing, will be played at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday 13 June, kick off at 7:30pm.

Tickets for the game will be available from the club and the MFA website, and is part of a number of events being organised by the MUSC that week, in Malta and in Gozo.