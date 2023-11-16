In conversation with Architect Angie Sciberras

Her offices offer the perfect balance of warmth, style and light. I am intrigued by the multifunctional detailing rarely seen in any business set up. Such as this gorgeous room divider, come double sided white board, come planter, come electricity supply unit – ingenious, practical, and visually stunning. Noting a blend of customised wood panelling, calm textures, foliage and parquet, she explained that good office design isn’t just about making the space functional, it’s about creating an environment which feels welcoming, inspirational and can help with people’s ability to focus.

Walking around one can see why Angie has become a leader in the field of office architectural design. The superbly custom designed balcony, with its 270-degree view of St Julians was the perfect spot to sit down and get to know this fascinating architect.

Looking around I can see your talent speaks for itself, but tell me, what are your earliest memories of architecture? Was it something you knew you always wanted to do?

I often read about architects knowing exactly what they wanted to be when they grow up. That was not the case for me. The spaces we live, work and even learn in influence us greatly. And there is no better example of that than my own adventure into architecture. I’ve always had an artistic side to my character, even as a little girl I loved drawing and painting. But educationally my strengths were in maths and physics, so I assumed a degree in engineering was the right path. It was on the day when I had to submit my enrolment documents at university that everything changed. I found myself having unknowingly parked next to the Faculty of Architecture and ended up walking through intriguing building, designed by none other than Richard England, on my way to the Faculty of Engineering. Something about the space called to me. Just as I arrived at my destination, I immediately thought to myself no – engineering isn’t for me. I walked back to the Faculty of Architecture, and I just knew - this is it. This is my path. So, I tore up my previous application papers and applied for a degree in architectural design. I appreciate it’s not your standard entry point into the field, but that eureka moment is one I will never forget. It was like a gnawing question at the back of my mind had been answered. I knew who I wanted to become and what I needed to learn. And it felt great!

You graduated in 2009 and worked for a few architectural firms before opening Angie the Architect in 2015. Did you always know you wanted to open your own business?

My mother was a driving force in the business world and has been a huge inspiration to me over the years. The energy and ambition she exuded was second to none. She shaped a huge part of my childhood and I always knew one day I would run my own show. But at the same time, I didn’t want to open just another firm which delivered the standard A to Z package. That’s why the Angie the Architect brand has enjoyed such a strong trajectory over the years. I see architecture projects working best when you tap into a strong community of professionals, each having unique expertise and skill sets to bring to the table. I am not a jack of all trades. Too often I see that trying to do it all can drive a person to deliver something for the sake of it. When we love what we do, we take pride in our work. That’s why my studio stands out. I have respect for my peers and love working with people who enjoy what they do. We are not competitors but comrades. At university we’re also seeing many more segmentation and specialised degrees. It’s the right direction and the results certainly speak for themselves.

Has your career evolved over the past years and your approach to architecture with it?

The day I stop evolving will be the day I stop doing what I do. Evolution, progression – whatever you want to call it is fundamental to my being. Every project poses new challenges, new briefs and deserves the best solutions I have to offer. I also try to be as fluid as possible as a design architect. By this I mean that every environment I design I challenge myself to not only understand how the space might be used today, but also tomorrow. You must think of space as being multidimensional and view it across a passage of time. Staying relevant in the world of architecture means respecting today but keeping an eye on tomorrow. It’s natural that my approach will continue to change as it has over the past years. We are all shaped, inspired and guided by the world around us. You can’t remove yourself from that. You have to be a part of it and a part of the solution. Whether its green design, new lighting techniques or energy saving processes. We must keep moving forward and embracing the change and let it influence our approach. I certainly do.

How would you describe your work process?

My clients realise that I’m a great believer in listening, understanding and then letting the creative elements flow. As much as I might love to immediately take pencil to paper and sketch out their request for offices or a home renovation project - it’s not my starting point. I need to learn about the brand, family or person I’m working for. What are their passions, values and ideas. How do they live and work in spaces today, how is that likely to change in the future. It’s not unusual to find me set up at a desk in one of my client’s offices for a few days when the project begins so I can observe the way offices run. What people need close by, what needs to be put out of sight. I have a set methodology and its proven time and time again to be successful. Listen. Understand. Conceptualise. Research. Design. Create. Deliver. And throughout all of this maintain constant communication with my clients. Our studio has developed a specialism for office design, but we are also extremely passionate about residential projects too. Especially those that require restoration or renovation work.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Through growth, you gain experience and a deeper appreciation for new influences. Spending a significant portion of the year in Scandinavian countries has heightened my awareness of the impact of lighting and the transformative potential of natural materials like wood in reimagining spaces. Simultaneously, my affinity for all things Mediterranean means that I embrace colour more enthusiastically than some of my peers. While I acknowledge the cost-effectiveness of neutral design, I believe that when used judiciously, vibrant colours can infuse spaces with excitement and character. When harnessed effectively and in alignment with my clients’ preferences and interests, interior design becomes an extension of their identity, enveloping them in their dreams and aspirations. It creates meaningful connections between passions through architectural ingenuity. However, our team’s greatest source of inspiration has always been nature. Each architect possesses a unique signature style and mine leans heavily on the profound impact of nature on the human psyche within any environment. Nature, in its pure form, stands as the world’s finest designer. If I can draw people closer to it through subtle interior elements or enhance its presence through outdoor design, I believe I’m fostering an ambiance that most of us desire for living, playing, learning or working. I plant a tree for every successful project we complete, my small way of giving back to the world. Additionally, we undertake a pro bono project each year to maintain our connection with the community.

What do you feel like you bring to architecture in Malta?

Transformation. Renovation. Restoration. Whilst I have experience in constructing buildings, the projects I adore the most are when we take something already there and say to ourselves, how do we adapt this for today. How do I respect the preceding architect’s vision, whilst adding my own flavour and language. Yes, it’s often more challenging but we’ve been successful in completing some stunning renovation projects over the years. I’m not a conservationist by any means. But I don’t necessarily believe you have to drop something down to start it all over again either. A recent project for a residential home in Rabat took us on journey like this. My clients wanted the space to be their own but didn’t want to destroy what there was. We approached the space respectfully but with our clients’ passions in mind. A bold, dark staircase as a central feature to the home, with an innovatively custom designed library at its base. A dining room not hidden behind a standard door, but a rolling wooden aperture that brought texture and privacy to my client’s dinner parties. Features which come together to create a new chapter in the buildings story. Another exciting project we’re working on is a Sliema townhouse designed by Silvio Mercieca (1888-1954). Over 100 years old and still as stunning today as it was then. You keep the flow, the traditional features like the high ceilings and wooden beams. And you add to it, such as an extension into the garden allowing for more natural light and greenery to be enjoyed. I’m simplifying what is in indeed very tough work, but still, I don’t believe in change for the sake of it. Does the change add value to the new inhabitants? Does it respect the history? Does it tie in with the community of buildings in the vicinity? Does it have potential to carry the home forward for another 100 years? Questions we ask ourselves on a regular basis.

My approach is really to think outside the box and I want my clients to feel that I’m not just providing a basic off the shelf design. I work to inspire, to bring beauty into peoples working and personal lives. But I also want to empower my clients to have the best solutions for the way they live and work. If that means I go deeper into a project at the beginning, then that’s fine. I’m trusted to find answers to questions they haven’t even thought of asking.

Can you talk to me about some of your more recent projects?

We’re currently engaged in several thrilling projects. Among them, we’re tackling numerous office designs, which align with our brand’s expertise and always present deliciously unique challenges. Additionally, I’m personally overseeing the transformation of my own corner apartment. It’s a mix of satisfaction and nerves when you become your own client, but I’m eagerly anticipating the moment when I can reveal the finished result. One recent accomplishment that fills me with pride is a dream project involving the restoration and renovation of a colonial house on the Ta X’biex waterfront, which will become the new headquarters for Dan Europe. Our team is also deeply immersed in a particularly demanding project: the design and construction of an entire block of corner apartments. In true Angie the Architect Studio style, we’re leaving no stone unturned, focusing on maximising natural light and ventilation, refining both exterior and interior layout proposals and integrating as much greenery as we can into the design.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

I love every project I have worked on. And there have been countless little or medium sized wins along my journey to be thankful for. With regards to a big highlight, it’s as I always say, the best is yet to come!

What would you say to young women hoping to enter the field today?

Overall, I can’t say other than two minor instances where being a woman has in any way impacted my career. I appreciate I’m lucky that way. It’s the people like my mother and their generation who had to fight harder for a voice for women in general. That’s not to say it’s the same for every person and industry, but in my case, I’ve found that irrespective of gender, it’s all about your approach. I have excellent relationships with my associates and suppliers. I built these relationships on a foundation of trust and being genuine. You can’t demand respect, but you can earn it from each other by working together as a team and ensuring everyone knows their roles, the expectations and how to approach challenges, of which there will be many. Behaviour breeds behaviour. The best advice I can offer is always listen and look at any project wholistically. Each project has a team, and every member in that team adds value. Don’t let structural engineering work in a silo away from design, or mechanical engineering. Design together.

Who do you admire and why? What advice would you give aspiring architects?

I have a lot of admiration for many brilliant architects. But I can’t narrow it down to one person. It’s more a general admiration for anyone who has unwavering principles they follow. Core values which include respect and doing things the right way. Even if I see a young and aspiring architect who is incredibly passionate about something, I admire them because they are following and pursuing their own truth. The best advice I can offer is find your own architectural language and voice. Find your niche and your path will follow. Be the best at what you love and success will be within reach. Never be indifferent, because your passion and skill could be the driving force to inspire others to create wonderful things in the spaces you have designed for them.

What do you think is the current state of quality in Maltese architecture?

We’re in a strange time. A construction boom of course as everyone can see, but unfortunately there are visible mistakes and errors that are brought about possibly by greed and hence, lack of quality. What makes me happy is seeing young challengers joining the field and thinking differently. The architects of tomorrow are ready to take on what was and shape what can be. Personally, I do dream of more open spaces, or design where construction and open spaces are given equal importance. Take a row of apartment blocks. If we could just allow a perimeter of open space between each block, we’d be able to create more corner apartments, make more use of natural light and more space between buildings for aesthetic purpose but even for people’s mental health. We know it’s possible. We just need to challenge a lot of mindsets to help us get there. What hurts me the most is seeing a townhouse taken down in favour of apartments. We’re losing a huge aspect of what makes us unique. I hope we’ll all take a moment to slow down and assess what the future going to look like.

What is your ultimate goal? What do you want to be remembered for?

To keep loving what I do. No matter what bumps come along the road I’m on. And to keep learning, adapting and being fluid. Architecture isn’t an overnight career success story. You need the grit and determination to persevere. But so far, I’m loving every single minute of it.

Where do you see the future of architecture?

Technology is undeniably advancing at a pace beyond our initial expectations and this ongoing transformation will continue to reshape the entire industry. I believe it will exert its influence across all specialised fields, spanning from design and virtual reality to construction and manufacturing. How architects respond to this evolution varies from one individual to another.

For me, the key lies in becoming more intelligent in our approach, fostering a greater respect for the natural world and devising innovative solutions for better urban, commercial and residential design. Still, no matter how far technology takes us, I don’t think I can ever move away from the enchantment I feel whenever I pick up a simple pen and sketch pad and allow my imagination to run free. That is where the magic happens.

Sadly we had to wrap up here and on my way back to the office I couldn’t help but think about Angie’s genunity, creativity and ability to think beyond what is, to what can be. A beacon for the architects of tomorrow to follow.