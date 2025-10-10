Ivan Grech releases new single ‘Picture on the wall’

Singer-songwriter Ivan Grech returns with Picture on the Wall, the second single from his upcoming solo album. One can watch the video of the song on Youtube.

Following the success of the first song from the upcoming album (Let’s Get) High on Love and a string of live performances across Malta and Gozo, Ivan has spent the past months immersed in songwriting and recording. This new chapter builds on his musical roots, while offering a fresh, deeply emotional sound.

Picture on the Wall is a heartfelt ballad featuring strong lyrics highlighting themes of vulnerability, connection, and mental health.

‘I went back to my roots with this song, both musically and lyrically,’ said Ivan. ‘I have always believed in songs that are real and emotional. For me, it is never just about a song being heard, it is about it being felt.’

The song was born from a quiet moment of inspiration, an acoustic guitar riff whilst watching a late-night film sparked the first melody.

‘I was on my keyboards in the middle of the night, which is my favourite time to write. Within a few hours I had penned most of it,’ he recalls. ‘I wanted a ballad that felt different from my usual sound, but still true to who I am.’

Lyrically, the track is a gentle yet powerful call to break the silence around mental health. ‘Struggles do not always show, they are not always in tears. Sometimes they are hidden behind the biggest smiles,’ Ivan explains. ‘We need to remind ourselves and others that asking for help is not weakness, it is strength.’

Recorded at Temple Studios with long-time collaborator David Vella, the track features Vella on drums, bass, percussion and additional keyboards. The song also features Peter Borg from Red Electric on acoustic, electric and slide guitars and Alistair Abela on additional electric guitars. The concept of the video of the song is by Ivan Grech, editing and effects by Chris Spiteri and 3D animation by Aaron Cachia at Aar.on.3D.

Picture on the Wall is part of Ivan Grech’s upcoming solo album, expected to be released in the coming months.

Ivan’s first solo album is supported by Hard Rock Malta, Hamilton Travel, Signal 8 Malta, KIA Malta, BMIT Technologies, Logografix, Finestral, Toni & Guy Malta, V&C Group, Sign It, Arts Council Malta, Striped Sox and Clam Technologies.

