Eurovision 2026: Malta sends Aidan to Bella Vienna

Aidan was crowned the winner of the Eurovision Malta Song on Saturday and will be heading to Vienna next May with his song Bella.

The 26-year-old singer in cowboy attire delivered a jazzy, orchestral pop ballad that blended English, Maltese and Italian lyrics. From a mellow play on shadows to a whirlwind of rose petals, Aidan delivered a minimalist performance that stood out for its uniqueness.

Aidan Cassar obtained a total of 283 points to place first in front of Matt Blxck, who clocked 268 points. Aidan obtained 113 votes from the jury and 170 points from televoting. Matt Blxck obtained the highest number of votes from televoting with 200 points.

In his first words on stage after receiving his trophy, Aidan thanked the public for making his dream to represent Malta at the Eurovision a reality. He was handed the trophy by last year's winner, Miriana Conte.

The final night featured a guest appearance by Miriana Conte, who delivered a stellar performance that served Kant and had the audience dance and in tears in equal measure. A nostalgic performance was that of Maltese rock band Scream Daisy—Jotham, Lincoln, Tim and Gary—that re-united for the occasion after a 15-year lapse. Another guest performer was Baby Lasagne, who represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024 with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim, placing second overall.

The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria. This will be the third time that Vienna hosts the world’s largest song contest. Two semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 May, and the final on 16 May.