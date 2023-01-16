Funding opportunities for Maltese entities to tackle major challenges in research and innovation projects

The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) announced the funding opportunities available under the Missions Programme under Horizon Europe; a unique set of actions that entail research and innovation projects, policy measures and legislative initiatives, which all work together to provide solutions with an impactful societal understanding.

An information session about Horizon Europe Missions was held today at Esplora in Kalkara under the auspices of the Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth, Research and Innovation. Launched in September 2021, Missions are a novelty in the funding landscape, aimed at tackling major societal challenges, such as in the sectors of Health, Climate Change, Smart Cities, Oceans, and Soil, supporting the EU priorities under the Green Deal, Climate Adaptation Strategy, European Bauhaus, Europe fit for the Digital Age, Europe’s Beating.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation, Hon. Keith Azzopardi Tanti said that MCST has expanded its portfolio throughout the years, not only advising the government on science and technology policy and managing research and innovation across Malta, but also managing national and EU funding opportunities in Research and Innovation, such as Horizon Europe. Hon. Azzopardi Tanti added that “We take pride in seeing a steady increase in Malta’s participation in Horizon Europe with Maltese entities managing to tap into more than 20 million Euro in funding since the start of the programme in 2021, with a huge opportunity for local researchers to collaborate with high-profile European and international researchers and entities, improving Malta’s research profile.”

The Chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology, Dr Tonio Portughese, also expressed his opinion, saying that “These are challenges and opportunities that generate engagement from a scientific perspective but concurrently demand a sense of urgency for the effective implementation and deployment in Society of ambitious, value-added, strategic and beneficial objectives."

Mr Julien Guerrier, Director of the Common Policy Centre at the European Commission, also spoke amongst the speakers and stated “With EU Missions we will be able to create tangible impacts at European, national, regional and local level on societal challenges important for our citizens: cancer, green transformation. We will harvest the innovation potential of all actors involved, breaking down silos between research and deployment.” He concluded by inviting Maltese actors to embrace EU Missions and contribute to the Missions on the ground.

For 2023 Mission calls will have a budget of 600 million Euro. They set ambitious goals in finding solutions to some of the greatest challenges we are facing today, within the EU and beyond. Maltese entities may participate in the current and forthcoming open calls and receive funding of up to 100% in order to implement their innovative ideas and contribute to the Missions.

The Framework Programme Unit within the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) is the National Contact Point (NCPs) organisation for Horizon Europe. NCPs can provide you with all the necessary guidance to navigate within the Horizon Europe actions and more specifically the five Missions.

For more information, kindly contact [email protected] or visit https://mcst.gov.mt/horizon-europe/