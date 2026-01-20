Registered full-time employment up 4.1 per cent in August 2025

In August 2025, registered full-time employment increased by 4.1 per cent, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 5.1 per cent when compared to August 2024.

A statement issued by the National Statistics Office said that administrative data provided by Jobsplus shows that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 4.0 per cent, reaching 299,765. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (11,685) and a decrease in registered unemployment (111).

Registered full-time employment

During August 2025, Administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82, 2,279) and Human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88, 1,536) contributed mostly to the increase in full-time employment, when compared to August 2024.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 9,490 persons to 243,998. Public sector full-time employment increased by 2,195 persons to 54,740.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 888 when compared to August 2024, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 10,797. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 3.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively, over 2024 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in August 2025 increased by 7.7 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2024. The sectors that contributed mostly to the overall increase were Accommodation and food service activities (NACE 55-56, 1,024) followed by Professional, scientific and technical activities (NACE 69-75, 717).

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 48,612, up by 9.9 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2024. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 38,859 up by 5.1 per cent when compared to the same month in 2024.