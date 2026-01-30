Hili Properties suspends managing director

Hili Properties p.l.c. has temporarily suspended its managing director, Georgios Kakouras, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the company said on Wednesday.

The suspension took effect on 29 January.

The company announced that Daniela Pavia has been appointed interim chief executive officer with effect from the same date, while the investigation is ongoing.

Hili Properties said Pavia has not declared any information that would require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.