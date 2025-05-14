Top 7 corporate event trends that shape 2025 and why they matter for Malta

Far beyond entertainment, modern corporate events draw on insights from psychology, behavioural science, human resources, marketing and event technology. They have evolved into strategic assets that drive connection and impact. What once revolved around celebrity headliners is now a platform for team building, brand reinforcement and business growth.

Based on global trend research by Eventex and Bizzabo, Juliia Shcherbinina, Senior Event Manager at SOFTSWISS, identified key trends for events in 2025. These trends are particularly relevant for distributed teams in the IT, finance and tech sectors. They also strike a chord in Malta, where international companies with hybrid and remote workforces are increasingly focused on people, culture and innovation.

The return of live retreats as the ultimate connector

In the post-pandemic world, live meetings are making a strong comeback. For teams who spend full days on video calls, offline events offer the emotional spark that rebuilds genuine human connection.

Corporate gatherings are becoming opportunities to build community, strengthen team spirit and increase loyalty. Shared workouts and team karaoke may seem like simple moments, but they are the glue that brings people together.

These gatherings are not only about assembling teams under one roof. They aim to nurture a sense of shared purpose and mutual support. In Malta, where many companies operate across different countries or time zones, this approach helps to reinforce unity and internal culture.

Shifting the focus to active participation and engaging content

Events today go beyond sharing information. They are emotionally rich experiences built on meaningful content, authenticity and a sense of fun.

Employees no longer want to be passive guests. They want to co-create the experience.

Traditional drinks-led functions are being replaced by quests, workshops and creative activities where people take the lead.

“During the daytime, the SOFTSWISS Young Fest pulsed with energy. Sports competitions across eight disciplines, cybersport tournaments, a massive quiz with more than 600 participants and FEST RACE, a custom-designed game, brought teams together. Add more than 60 networking activities and valuable working sessions, and it became a chance for many colleagues to finally meet in person after months of virtual collaboration. As the sun set, the event changed pace. Young Fest parties were not just concerts. They became the emotional highlight of the day and a space to connect and celebrate,” said Karolina Delets, Senior Event Manager and Project Lead of SOFTSWISS YOUNG FEST.

Putting people first with wellness at the centre

Wellness is no longer a bonus. It is a business need. Forward-thinking companies are including activities such as yoga and meditation to reduce stress and improve focus. They are also offering healthier food choices and quiet areas for downtime and reflection.

Agendas are less packed. More time is given for connection and personal space. Event culture is shifting towards mental wellbeing, boundaries and a sense of care. This supports effective teamwork and employee growth.

At SOFTSWISS Young Fest, yoga was available in three formats and the catering took different dietary needs into account. Participants could choose to play, rest or simply enjoy the atmosphere in their own time.

In Malta’s fast-paced iGaming and tech industries, this focus on wellness is a rising priority for companies looking to improve retention and workplace satisfaction.

Personalised experiences that speak to individuals

Although personalisation may no longer be the trendiest buzzword, it remains vital. Today’s attendees expect tailored schedules, thoughtful gifts and the freedom to create their own event journey.

At SOFTSWISS Young Fest, employees could choose from a wide range of options including sports, esports tournaments like Dota, FIFA and CS2, outdoor adventures such as kayaking and paddleboarding, creative workshops and structured business sessions.

Karolina Delets noted the impact of involving leadership in the experience: “Having C-level managers take part in activities has become a tradition. It brings a sense of openness and breaks down formality. At this event, our Real Talk session allowed participants to speak directly with department heads. It was a chance to learn what drives different teams and ask real questions in a relaxed, unscripted way.”

For businesses in Malta, where company culture is a key differentiator in a competitive job market, this level of access and openness strengthens internal bonds.

Smart technology that enhances events

Artificial intelligence is transforming corporate events. It enables personalised agendas, targeted networking, interactive storytelling and immersive features like augmented or virtual reality.

At this year’s SOFTSWISS event, participants used a gamified digital currency. By joining activities, they earned virtual points which could be exchanged for branded merchandise and prizes.

These digital features are increasingly relevant in Malta’s innovation-led industries, helping events become more interactive and memorable.

Turning employees into advocates through clear communication

Corporate events are no longer just internal celebrations. They have become vital employer branding tools that reach partners, clients and future recruits. Happy, motivated employees naturally become brand advocates. They share stories and values across personal conversations, social media and their wider networks.

To support this, internal communication now adopts the best practices of marketing.

Messages are clear and consistent, formats are engaging and outcomes are measured regularly.

In Malta’s closely connected business ecosystem, this type of employee advocacy builds visibility and reputation, particularly for companies competing for top talent.

Measuring success with real metrics and lasting impact

The time when events were judged solely on photo backdrops and party vibes is over.

Now, success is tracked through measurable outcomes including activity participation, app engagement, cross-team collaboration and message retention. Follow-up quizzes and surveys two to three months later help determine whether the content stuck and whether the investment paid off.

For Malta-based companies looking to drive performance, these data points provide real insight into team dynamics and event return on investment.

The future of corporate events lies in experiences that build connection, spark emotion and deliver business value. Trends help shape the experience, but the core of any successful event remains the same – understanding your team.

Real engagement comes from listening to what matters. Interests, energy levels and expectations all count. The most powerful events are not built on flash, but on feedback.

To explore more about SOFTSWISS corporate culture and explore job opportunities, visit the website.