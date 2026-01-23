Europe’s competitiveness at a crossroads: Power, principles, and pragmatism
If Europe fails to adapt, it risks becoming a rule-maker without rule-takers. But if it succeeds, it may yet prove that competitiveness and values are not mutually exclusive, just harder to sustain in a changing world
Mariah Meli, Mayor of Għargħur
In today’s fractured global order, competitiveness is no longer just about growth rates or export volumes. It is about power, resilience, and values. For the European Union, the question is clear: Can Europe remain globally competitive while holding fast to its social, environmental, and regulatory principles?
The EU enters this contest with undeniable strengths. Its single market remains one of the most powerful economic assets in the world, offering firms scale, regulatory stability, and reduced transaction costs. At a time when global supply chains are fragmenting and protectionism is resurging, the EU’s internal cohesion provides a rare island of predictability. This stability encourages cross-border investment and innovation, particularly vital in an era defined by digitalisation and artificial intelligence.
Europe’s human capital is another pillar of strength as high-quality education systems and research institutions continue to produce skilled labour across member states. Flagship initiatives such as Horizon Europe demonstrate that collaborative research is not only possible but productive, supporting innovation in green technologies, STEM sectors, and sustainable industry. In the long term, knowledge remains Europe’s most renewable resource.
Yet the EU’s most distinctive competitive tool is also its most controversial—regulation. Through what many call the Brussels effect, the EU has become a global standard-setter in areas such as data protection and environmental governance. Policies aligned with climate goals, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, signal that Europe intends to align trade with sustainability. This regulatory leadership gives European firms first-mover advantages in markets increasingly shaped by climate consciousness.
However, these strengths mask uncomfortable vulnerabilities. Compared to the United States and China, the EU continues to lag in productivity growth and the scaling-up of high-tech firms. Fragmented capital markets and uneven national regulations still hinder innovation from becoming global success. Moreover, Europe’s ageing population threatens long-term labour supply, public finances, and growth potential with challenges that cannot be solved by regulation alone.
Geopolitics further complicates the scenario with energy dependence, particularly the costly transition away from Russian supplies, has exposed the EU’s strategic fragility. Sanctions, trade disruptions, and rising transport costs place European firms at a disadvantage compared to competitors with easier access to raw materials. Meanwhile, trade tensions with China and shifting relations with the United States force the EU to diversify partners while defending its economic interests.
Ultimately, Europe’s competitiveness dilemma is political as much as economic. The EU must decide whether it can balance openness with strategic autonomy, and regulation with innovation. Sustainability should remain a strength, not a constraint—but only if paired with faster decision-making, deeper capital markets, and bold investment in future industries.
If Europe fails to adapt, it risks becoming a rule-maker without rule-takers. But if it succeeds, it may yet prove that competitiveness and values are not mutually exclusive, just harder to sustain in a changing world.