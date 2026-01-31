Rabat hub: A first, another promise kept
It is now an accepted political reality that the Labour Party in government can be trusted to honour its electoral pledges and budgetary proposals, whatever the obstacles. This has been the trend since the overwhelming change of government in 2013. The list of fulfilled promises since then is remarkable and is accelerating at a faster rate in every sector of the economy today.
The official launch of the Rabat Inclusion Hub project, the first of its kind, thanks to a €550,000 investment, is yet another budget measure being implemented within the first month of the new year. This was a project coordinated between Aġenzija Sapport and the Rabat council. The new, inclusive hub will feature a modern, accessible and open ambience to welcome the whole town community.
Located within the precincts of the Nigret Housing Estate, the project consisted of transformative works on a number of dilapidated shops to help create a multifunctional space for a growing Rabat community. When completed, the hub will house a day centre for senior citizens, a meeting place for persons with disabilities, and other spaces for the young and the old together. The emphasis will remain strictly on social inclusion and active participation.
The new structure will of course be fully accessible, designed to host all visitors with dignity and security, as well as being made available for various programmes and activities, including the evenings and weekends.
Following the demolition of the existing structure, the project will get under way and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
But this is not just about bricks and infrastructure—it is about the government’s commitment to continue putting social inclusion and accessibility at the heart of its manifested policies. The dynamic concept of the new hub at Rabat is intertwined with the overall need for Maltese and Gozitan communities to interact within a positive and healthy environment. The concept benefits residents of all ages, persons with disabilities and NGOs. A proven model of social cohesion with new opportunities for a better quality of life.
Oliver Scicluna, CEO of Aġenzija Sapport, emphasised the agency’s steadfast commitment to greater accessibility and inclusion, highlighting how different sectors of the Rabat community will soon be better positioned to plan their activities and realise their aspirations.
As attested by Rabat Mayor Sandro Craus, his council had long been clamouring for such social and communal services to be offered to the town’s community. In so doing, the first decisive step was to devolve the site and grant the title to the council. This was followed up with a rigorous Planning Authority process.
There should be no doubt that this first inclusive hub should act as a trigger to more such projects within other communities. But the Rabat hub is also part of a wider project of urban regeneration undertaken by Infrastructure Malta. This includes the embellishment of the pjazza facing the new structure, thus ensuring a more attractive and functional ambience for the community.