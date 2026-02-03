Of leadership, humility and ‘experts’ | Nigel Vella
While I do not particularly enjoy focusing too much on the PN, this analysis is necessary. It must be carried out and it must also be done in contrast with what exists on the political flipside
Nigel Vella, PL election candidate
I followed the interview Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg had with Jon Mallia on Il-Każin. From the way he contributed to the programme’s promotional build-up, I had the impression Alex Borg would be well prepared. I was expecting a good performance. What happened, however, could not have been more different.
For many, myself included, this was an interview that left a bitter aftertaste and raised serious questions about his leadership qualities. Instead of using the interview as an opportunity to present a clear vision, it exposed serious shortcomings.
Throughout the discussion, Borg repeatedly appeared unprepared on several important subjects. Members of the audience were captured instinctively cringing with disappointment and concern when listening to his arguments. Direct questions about issues affecting the public, such as transport and the situation of foreign workers, were met with superficial answers. Instead of offering clear solutions, Borg kept repeating generic statements about “boards” and “experts”.
As I listened, I was reminded of two things: How often had Alex Borg himself proclaimed that he was ready to become prime minister; and of what it truly means to be prepared.
It was self-evident that when Borg was confronted with facts, instead of showing political maturity and responding honestly, he continued to deny the obvious and blamed everyone but himself. This was most clear when he was questioned about his statements on towers in Gozo and on generic medicines. Rather than admitting mistakes or explaining calmly, the Opposition leader adopted a defensive and arrogant attitude.
This behaviour shows a lack of humility—an essential quality for any leader who wishes to be credible and respected. People expect a leader who can listen, learn, and admit when they are wrong. Unfortunately, on il-Każin, Borg was the complete opposite.
His performance stirred panic within the Nationalist Party. As the show’s impact began to spread, Borg mobilised loyalists to rush to his defence on social media. This attempt revealed more desperation and anxiety.
It is becoming increasingly clear that what should be the party’s strongest element—its leader—is fast becoming another liability, if not its worst one. Instead of being a source of inspiration and trust, the head of the PN is becoming a source of concern. Unfortunately, for the PN and for Malta, Borg is becoming the next iteration of his predecessors. Another PN leader, the sixth within the space of a few years, who cannot present himself as a viable option for prime minister.
While I do not particularly enjoy focusing too much on the PN, this analysis is necessary. It must be carried out and it must also be done in contrast with what exists on the political flipside.
In recent weeks, the need for wisdom and strength in leadership emerged. Prime Minister Robert Abela was involved in two important EU summits, where he not only successfully defended Malta’s interests on a loan to Ukraine but also prioritised the national interest when faced with other delicate decisions.
In these turbulent times, the country needs competence and direction—and today, these are assurances that only a Labour government led by Robert Abela can provide.