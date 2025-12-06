Żabbar elderly home: Developer says his project will not surpass tallest building in the square

The applicant behind the proposed elderly home in Żabbar wants to “set the record straight” on his controversial application, claiming that his proposed development is not taller than other buildings in the square.

The developer, Daniel Zahra of Danzah Group said the property was originally acquired for development and already carried an approved permit for an apartment block, noting that the Żabbar Local Council had not objected to it.

The applicant said the new proposal was seen as a project of “greater value to the community,” given its location close to the parish church and main square.

Responding to criticism that the building would overwhelm neighbouring structures, the applicant insisted that such claims are “not factual.”

The statement says the proposed height is 17.5 metres, while Dar Sagra Familja, situated next to the site, reaches 17.8 metres at its highest point.

The applicant confirmed that the initial proposal envisioned seven floors but was revised after feedback from the Planning Authority, which requested that the height not exceed 17.5 metres.

The developer also promised that no future attempts will be made to add extra floors, adding that they are prepared to enter into a contractual agreement to ensure this.

The response comes as local councillors and residents prepare for a protest over the project, while government MPs, a minister and a PL deputy leader endorsed the protest.