Shifting goalposts: Zoning change gives Polidano bigger mixed-use area in Xemxija

The Planning Authority has recommended approval of a zoning application that redraws the development framework for a large undeveloped site in Xemxija.

The change extends the area where residential and commercial development may be considered under the North West Local Plan, allowing the Polidano brothers to expand the mixed-use area on the large tract of land belonging to them.

The Planning Control (PC) application, submitted by Xemxija Estate Limited, whose ultimate beneficial owners are brothers Charles and Paul Polidano, covers an undeveloped site of approximately 7,000sq.m between Triq Raddet ir-Roti and Triq is-Simar.

The application does not grant permission for construction but amends the site’s configuration by relocating a centrally planned pedestrian passageway and revising the boundaries of two distinct areas called Site A and Site B.

Under the local plan, the whole site was split by a centrally planned passageway. Site A was designated as a villa area, intended for residential development only. While Site B was earmarked for a comprehensively planned “neighbourhood centre”, allowing a limited mix of residential and non-residential uses.

Commercial uses allowed on Site B included retail, offices, and food and drink outlets, with a total floorspace capped at 1,100sq.m.

Non-residential development on Site B could only proceed if the site was developed under a masterplan approved by at least 75% of landowners, with commercial floorspace capped at 1,100sq.m. Building heights were limited to four floors, site coverage to 50%, and at least 30% of the land had to be public open space.

The newly approved zoning plan removes the centrally planned passageway and replaces it with two stepped pedestrian routes along the site’s edges. This change incorporates most of Site A into an enlarged Site B, expanding the area where residential and commercial development may now be considered. The types of development allowed are the same as in the local plan, and the amount of space for shops, offices, and other commercial uses is still limited to 1,100sq.m.

The approval also includes a condition that the maximum height of any resulting buildings will not exceed the local plan’s height limitation of four floors, which recent policies translate to 20 metres from the higher street level. The site’s sloping terrain means that more floors can be fitted between the lower and upper street.

To mitigate potential impacts, a number of conditions have been imposed, including additional setbacks from the second floor upwards and restrictions on high party walls where development abuts villa areas.

The Planning Authority received 53 objections to the proposal, with residents and the St Paul’s Bay local council expressing concerns about density, traffic, and infrastructural capacity.

However, the case officer recommending approval concluded that these concerns do not outweigh the fact that the zoning change is provided for within the adopted local plan framework. Moreover, by enlarging Site B, the total amount of required public open space will increase in absolute terms, as it is calculated as a percentage of the now larger site area.

12-Storey development proposed in parallel application

The plot is already earmarked for a 12-storey mixed-use development, as outlined in a separate application submitted in 2024. Originally, the application was limited to the excavation of the site to make way for a seven-storey underground car park, described as the first phase of a comprehensive development. However, subsequent plans show a 12-storey development, which includes padel courts, a food market, and a fitness and treatment centre.