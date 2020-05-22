menu

Carrot and zucchini 'noodles'

Chef Robert Cassar's light and flavourful pasta alternative consists of spiralised carrots and zucchini tossed on broad bean pure 

robert_cassar
22 May 2020, 6:18pm
by Robert Cassar
Recipe: Chef Robert Cassar
Recipe: Chef Robert Cassar

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 2 carrots, peeled
  • 2 zucchini, washed, dried and spiralised
  • 6 local plum tomatoes
  • 1 onion
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 150 ml (local) broad bean pure
  • Grated cheese

For broad bean pure

  • Broad beans
  • Chardonnay vinegar
  • Water
  • ½ juice of a lemon
  • Salt

Method

  1. Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add onions and garlic.
  2. Add the spiralised zucchini and carrots and cook, tossing often, untl slightly softened.
  3. Add tomatoes and cook for 15 minutes.

The broad bean pure

  1. Blanche broad beans for approximately 3 mins and drain.
  2. Immediately place in ice cold water to bring down temperature.
  3. Peel the beans and add to blender together with a few drops of Chardonnay vinegar, water, lemon juice and salt.

More in Recipes
Carrot and zucchini 'noodles'
Recipes

Carrot and zucchini 'noodles'
Robert Cassar
Boneless chicken thighs with sweet potato mash
Recipes

Boneless chicken thighs with sweet potato mash
Avocado bacon cheese burger
Recipes

Avocado bacon cheese burger
Artisanal tomato pie with a tofu cream filling
Recipes

Artisanal tomato pie with a tofu cream filling
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.