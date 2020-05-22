Recipes
Carrot and zucchini 'noodles'
Chef Robert Cassar's light and flavourful pasta alternative consists of spiralised carrots and zucchini tossed on broad bean pure
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 2 carrots, peeled
- 2 zucchini, washed, dried and spiralised
- 6 local plum tomatoes
- 1 onion
- 2 cloves garlic
- 150 ml (local) broad bean pure
- Grated cheese
For broad bean pure
- Broad beans
- Chardonnay vinegar
- Water
- ½ juice of a lemon
- Salt
Method
- Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add onions and garlic.
- Add the spiralised zucchini and carrots and cook, tossing often, untl slightly softened.
- Add tomatoes and cook for 15 minutes.
The broad bean pure
- Blanche broad beans for approximately 3 mins and drain.
- Immediately place in ice cold water to bring down temperature.
- Peel the beans and add to blender together with a few drops of Chardonnay vinegar, water, lemon juice and salt.
