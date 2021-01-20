Chump of lamb with lamb croquettes
Making a croquette from lamb sounds a bit unusual, but makes for an excellent surprise when cracking through the golden crust. Chef Robert Cassar pairs this lamb croquette with a tender cut of lamb
Robert Cassar is Chef Patron at Root81
Ingredients
For the lamb
- 300g chump of lamb, all fat removed
- 10g butter
- 1 tbsp finely chopped thyme
- 1 tbsp olive oil
For the croquette
- 100g minced lamb
- mint to season
- salt and pepper
- 1 egg, beaten
- One small bowl panko bread crumbs
- One small bowl plain flour
Method
The lamb
- For the lamb, heat a frying pan until hot, then add the oil and butter and allow the butter to foam.
- Add the lamb and fry for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden-brown all over.
- Transfer the lamb onto a wire rack in a roasting tin. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper and place into the oven to roast for 15-20 minutes for pink lamb.
- Remove the lamb from the oven and keep warm for five minutes to allow the meat to rest before serving
The croquettes
- Place the mince and seasoning into a mixing bowl.
- Mix everything together with your hands and shape into a cylindrical shape.
- Dip first into the flour, then the egg and finally roll the croquette in the breadcrumbs making sure they are coated well.
- Place them on to a baking tray and into the fridge for about 20 minutes to chill and firm up.
- Pre-heat the oven to 180Fan/200C
- Remove the croquettes from the fridge and cook in the oven for 25 minutes.
