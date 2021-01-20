menu

Chump of lamb with lamb croquettes

Making a croquette from lamb sounds a bit unusual, but makes for an excellent surprise when cracking through the golden crust.  Chef Robert Cassar pairs this lamb croquette with a tender cut of lamb 

robert_cassar
20 January 2021, 3:57pm
by Robert Cassar
Recipe by Robert Cassar, Chef Patron at Root 81
Ingredients

For the lamb

  • 300g chump of lamb, all fat removed
  • 10g butter
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped thyme
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

For the croquette

  • 100g minced lamb
  • mint to season
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • One small bowl panko bread crumbs
  • One small bowl plain flour

Method

The lamb

  1. For the lamb, heat a frying pan until hot, then add the oil and butter and allow the butter to foam.
  2. Add the lamb and fry for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden-brown all over.
  3. Transfer the lamb onto a wire rack in a roasting tin. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper and place into the oven to roast for 15-20 minutes for pink lamb.
  4. Remove the lamb from the oven and keep warm for five minutes to allow the meat to rest before serving

The croquettes

  1. Place the mince and seasoning into a mixing bowl.
  2. Mix everything together with your hands and shape into a cylindrical shape.
  3. Dip first into the flour, then the egg and finally roll the croquette in the breadcrumbs making sure they are coated well.
  4. Place them on to a baking tray and into the fridge for about 20 minutes to chill and firm up.
  5. Pre-heat the oven to 180Fan/200C
  6. Remove the croquettes from the fridge and cook in the oven for 25 minutes.

