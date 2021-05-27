menu

Pistachio Cheesecake

Chef Robert Cassar's recipe uses homemade pistachio paste to make a super creamy cheesecake that tastes like actual pistachios

robert_cassar
27 May 2021, 12:38pm
by Robert Cassar
Pistachio cheesecake by Chef Robert Cassar, Chef Patron at Root 81
Ingredients

For the base

  • 200g of biscuits, crushed
  • 100g of butter, melted

For the filling

  • 50g of white chocolate chips
  • ½  bronze gelatin leaf, soaked in water
  • 170ml of double cream
  • 90g of full fat soft cheese
  • 50g pistachios

Method

The base

  1. Combine the biscuit crumbs and butter and push into the base of your chosen tin.
  2. Set in the fridge.

The filling

  1. Warm 60ml of the double cream and the white chocolate together with the pistachio paste until melted.
  2. Add the drained gelatin..
  3. Mix the soft cheese with the remaining cream (110ml) until smooth and then add to the chocolate mixture.
  4.  Pour over the set base and return to the fridge until firm for approximately 8 hours.

