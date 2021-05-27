Pistachio Cheesecake
Chef Robert Cassar's recipe uses homemade pistachio paste to make a super creamy cheesecake that tastes like actual pistachios
Ingredients
For the base
- 200g of biscuits, crushed
- 100g of butter, melted
For the filling
- 50g of white chocolate chips
- ½ bronze gelatin leaf, soaked in water
- 170ml of double cream
- 90g of full fat soft cheese
- 50g pistachios
Method
The base
- Combine the biscuit crumbs and butter and push into the base of your chosen tin.
- Set in the fridge.
The filling
- Warm 60ml of the double cream and the white chocolate together with the pistachio paste until melted.
- Add the drained gelatin..
- Mix the soft cheese with the remaining cream (110ml) until smooth and then add to the chocolate mixture.
- Pour over the set base and return to the fridge until firm for approximately 8 hours.