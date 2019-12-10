[WATCH] Strawberry and blue cheese salad with marrows, avocado and sesame seeds
Watch Michael Diacono make a savoury salad using strawberries and blue cheese with fried marrows, avocado and toasted sesame seeds.
Watch Michael Diacono make an unusual salad with strawberries, blue cheese and avocado.
Strawberry and blue cheese salad with marrows, avocado and sesame seeds
Ingredients
- 1 marrow
- Handful fresh spinach leaves
- 200g strawberries
- 1 avocado
- 200g blue cheese
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
Dressing
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp white wine vinegar
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Cut the marrow into thick slices, season with salt and pepper and fry in some olive oil for a few mins on each side.
- Prepare the dressing by mixing the honey, vinegar olive oil and salt and pepper.
- In a serving dish, cut the fresh spinach leaves and place in the dish.
- Hull and chop the strawberries in half and place in the dish.
- Peel and cut the avocado into large slices and place in the dish.
- Top with blue cheese and toasted sesame seeds.
- Top with the dressing and serve.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, aired on TVM on 1 May, 2015.
