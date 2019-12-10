menu

[WATCH] Zucchini and ricotta bruschetta

Watch Sean Gravina make a simple bruschetta using unlikely ingredients – ricotta and zucchini

rachelzc
Last updated on 10 December 2019, 6:29pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Ingredients

  • ½ French baguette, cut into slices
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, more for drizzling
  • 4 small zucchini 
  • 1 small ripe avocado
  • 1 lemon, zest and juice
  • 12 large fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
  • Handful olives, halved, pitted, and roughly chopped
  • 50g ricotta
  • Handful cherry tomatoes

Chilli basil oil

  • 1 chilli
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Handful basil
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Heat oven to 200°C and arrange a rack in the middle. Meanwhile, using a mandolin and the large toothed blade, slice zucchini lengthwise into one third slices.
  2. Place zucchini in a colander and toss with ½ teaspoon of salt, and set aside to drain for 20 mins.
  3. Meanwhile, brush the bread on both sides with olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake until crusty and brown, about 10 to 12 mins. Turn once halfway through to toast evenly. Remove and cool.
  4. Peel and pit avocado then cut into slices. Place in a medium bowl and toss with lemon juice and zest.
  5. In a separate bowl mix the ricotta, mint olives, salt and pepper.
  6. Put the olive oil in a saucepan on the lowest possible heat and add the chilli. Allow to heat for an hour.
  7. To make the basil chilli oil, place the chilli and oil in a blender. Add the basil, sugar, salt and pepper and blend. This will keep for approx. 2 weeks in a sealed container in the fridge and freezes well for up to 3 months.
  8. Add some of the chilli basil oil to the halved cherry tomatoes, mix well and set aside.
  9. Line a large plate with three paper towels and spread out salted zucchini. Lay another two paper towels on top and pat off excess moisture.
  10. Top each crostini with a heaped spoonful of the ricotta mixture.
  11. Top with zucchini, avocado and cherry tomatoes in basil oil.
  12. Drizzle over olive oil and fresh cracked pepper.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, aired on TVM on 5 June, 2015. 

