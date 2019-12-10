[WATCH] Zucchini and ricotta bruschetta
Watch Sean Gravina make a simple bruschetta using unlikely ingredients – ricotta and zucchini
Zucchini and ricotta bruschetta
Ingredients
- ½ French baguette, cut into slices
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, more for drizzling
- 4 small zucchini
- 1 small ripe avocado
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 12 large fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
- Handful olives, halved, pitted, and roughly chopped
- 50g ricotta
- Handful cherry tomatoes
Chilli basil oil
- 1 chilli
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Handful basil
- ½ tsp sugar
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Heat oven to 200°C and arrange a rack in the middle. Meanwhile, using a mandolin and the large toothed blade, slice zucchini lengthwise into one third slices.
- Place zucchini in a colander and toss with ½ teaspoon of salt, and set aside to drain for 20 mins.
- Meanwhile, brush the bread on both sides with olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake until crusty and brown, about 10 to 12 mins. Turn once halfway through to toast evenly. Remove and cool.
- Peel and pit avocado then cut into slices. Place in a medium bowl and toss with lemon juice and zest.
- In a separate bowl mix the ricotta, mint olives, salt and pepper.
- Put the olive oil in a saucepan on the lowest possible heat and add the chilli. Allow to heat for an hour.
- To make the basil chilli oil, place the chilli and oil in a blender. Add the basil, sugar, salt and pepper and blend. This will keep for approx. 2 weeks in a sealed container in the fridge and freezes well for up to 3 months.
- Add some of the chilli basil oil to the halved cherry tomatoes, mix well and set aside.
- Line a large plate with three paper towels and spread out salted zucchini. Lay another two paper towels on top and pat off excess moisture.
- Top each crostini with a heaped spoonful of the ricotta mixture.
- Top with zucchini, avocado and cherry tomatoes in basil oil.
- Drizzle over olive oil and fresh cracked pepper.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today TV, aired on TVM on 5 June, 2015.
