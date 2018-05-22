Ira Losco: ‘My greatest achievement is uniting Malta regardless of political colour in 2002’

Ever since her near-win at the Eurovision in 2002, she performed in over 24 countries, sang alongside Elton John, Katie Melua, Bob Geldof, Max Gazzé and Claudio Baglioni, won over 20 music awards, cut five albums, a 400-page photographic tome, and remains one of Malta’s most recognisable musical artists. This year she releases a double album marking her 15 years in music

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Go over my day schedule in my head.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Trust your gut.

What do you never leave the house without?

A bottle of water.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Friendly, down to earth and ambitious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Uniting Malta regardless of political colour back in 2002. To date it is still one of the few times our country united with a feel-good factor.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Red wine.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Not to take myself too seriously all the time.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Like everyone else it would have to be my own house but I must say music videos don’t come cheap and I’ve done a lot of those.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That you’re not the centre of the universe.

Who’s your inspiration? Why?

My parents because they are a unit which functions on love and realness.

What has been your biggest challenge? Why?

Proving that women in the industry can do it as well as men. Having equal opportunities.

If you weren’t a singer songwriter/recording artist what would you be doing?

I would still be playing music somewhere, anywhere as long as music remained part of my life.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

John Lennon.

What’s your worst habit?

Over-thinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Loads of fun.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Eva Mendes would be cool.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance

What music would you have played at your funeral?

My music... Why not? Plenty of albums to choose from.

What is your most treasured material possession?

It would have been my two important tools - my personalised in-ears and microphone.

What is your earliest memory?

Singing on the kitchen table to my family.

When did you last cry?

At a funeral last month. It was a tragic story.

Who would you most like to meet?

Pink, she is a force to be reckoned with.

What’s your favourite food?

Cichetti... small Italian snacks

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Anyone posting stuff which is an eye-opener about real life issues.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 60s, Woodstock... or the 80s to experience new wave.

What book are you reading right now?

Guze Stagno’s Xemx Wisq Sabiha.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation… would save loads of time.

TELL US...

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I’d probably want to perform till my last breath.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Dita von Teese.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything radio friendly

From all the songs you’ve written, which is your number one favourite?

One In A Million right now… my latest single.

What’s the hardest part of motherhood so far?

Being asked about it continuously.