Murder jury: Accused told police he stabbed victim in drug deal argument

Etienne Bartolo had told the police that he had stabbed murder victim Roderick Grech with a pocketknife after they argued over drug payments, the jury trying Bartolo has heard.

This morning marked day 3 of Etienne Bartolo’s jury for the murder of Roderick Grech. Bartolo, 39, is accused of having stabbed Grech, 26, in a Birkirkara street in 2017.

A police officer from the CID Homicide Squad told the jury empanelled before madam justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera this morning, that after his arrest, Bartolo had given the police his version of events.

Bartolo, who had refused legal assistance for his initial questioning, had told the police officer that Roderick Grech had called him to buy drugs and they had met in Naxxar and got into a car, driving towards Birkirkara.

Bartolo said that the men had argued after Grech refused to give Bartolo drugs because he didn’t have enough money. Bartolo had wanted to pay the next day, he said. At a point the argument became physical and Grech had punched Bartolo in the shoulder. Bartolo had then stabbed Grech with a pocketknife. The victim was unarmed at the time, the policeman said, adding that Bartolo had explained that he was scared of the victim.

Also this morning, the owner of the rental car that was being driven by the victim took the stand. Vincent Azzopardi told the jury that he was a car dealer and also rented cars.

He was presented with a document, leasing a Ford Fiesta of his to Jordan Azzopardi on 22 March 2017 till the 14 April 2017, which he confirmed was genuine.

Lawyer Mark Vassallo cross-examined the witness, asking about his relationship with Jordan Azzopardi. “I don’t know him. I would speak to him on the phone. I only saw him once,” said the witness.

He was confronted with statements made by Azzopardi, to the effect that he was on very good terms with the car dealer and would lend him money whenever he needed. A second contract, for a Chevrolet, was also shown to the witness. “In the beginning I had leased this to them, to Jordan Azzopardi, and he had been given it by my employee. I don’t even know him. One Sunday I got a phone call reporting two punctures. The Fiesta was sent as a replacement.”

Phone records show that he had received a phone call from Roderick Grech, a two-minute call thought to be related to the puncture on 19 March that year. “He said he worked for Jordan,” recalled the witness. They had gone to his office on Sunday to pick up the new car.

But asked why the contract started from the 22nd and not the 19th he faltered. “But there is a problem, because the date on the contract is 22 not 19,” said Vassallo, in cross-examination.

“Could it be that the contracts were made later, because you were summoned to testify?” “No no no, I always make papers,” protested the witness.

But as the cross-examination moved forward, it emerged that more than one car was rented to Azzopardi by the witness, who faltered when pressed for details.

“Did he tell you that he was prohibited from driving because he couldn’t be insured,” began Vassallo. “No,” replied Azzopardi. “Did you rent out cars to him on long lease?”

“Sometimes other people would take care of clients,” said the witness.

Vassallo pointed out that on the 22nd March, there had been 6 phone calls between the men and on the 28th - the day of the murder - another phone call.

The calls were “always about money,” said the witness.

“So, on that day when you called 15 times you were only talking about this rental which was for around €200?” suggested Vassallo.

“Where there other reasons? You weren’t friends, were you?” he probed. “No,” replied Azzopardi.

The jury was told that on March 29 – the day after the murder - he was called 3 times by Jordan Azzopardi. “No, the police told me about the murder. I spoke to Jordan later,” said the witness, adding that from then on he didn’t rent to Jordan anymore.

Asked by the prosecution whether he knew Roderick Grech, he said he didn’t. He had seen him once when he brought him the damaged car. “I told him you shouldn’t be driving as its not leased to you.”

Had Grech told you his name? “No.” Court warned him that he was under oath, but he insisted that he was telling the truth.

The jury was adjourned for lunch. The trial continues in the afternoon.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are appearing parte civile for the victim's family.

The hearing is expected to continue at 2:00 pm

