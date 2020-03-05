Eyewitnesses testify in Etienne Bartolo murder jury

The trial by jury of a man accused of murder has continued this morning with police officers testifying about the scene of the murder.

Etienne Bartolo is on trial for the fatal stabbing of Roderick Grech in Birkirkara on 29 March, 2017 when the victim and his alleged killer had met to settle a drugs debt. The case is being heard in front of Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

A police officer who went to the scene of the murder testified to finding Jean Pierre Pace, who was the first to find the victim.

The witness continued, saying that he had spoken to Moira Cortis, a police woman, who lived near where the car had been found. Cortis said that she had called the police station at around 1:05am reporting having heard a loud noise and a car horn. She had looked out of her balcony and saw an open car and a young man walking, holding his stomach while calling for help and shouting for “Gejtu”.

Gejtu, ostensibly was a certain Gaetano Bonnici, who is also expected to testify.

The police officer also noted that there was a pool of blood near an apartment block. The witness explained that he had followed the blood trail which stopped at apartment 3.

He had knocked on the apartment door and the occupant was surprised to find the officers there.

Answering a question from the jury, the officer said the man who answered the door seemed to have been taken aback more by the blood than by the fact that the police were there.

No search was carried out as there was no indication that it was necessary, he said.

The witness acknowledged that there was blood on the front door, but he insisted that he hadn’t gone inside.

He had asked Bonnici whether he knew Roderick Grech and Bonnici replied that he did. However, Bonnici had not heard anyone knocking at his door as he had been asleep.

The police hadn’t knocked on apartment 1 and 2 at the time, he said.

From the witness stand today, Pace said that he had heard the victim say the word “vojt” but this had meant nothing to him at the time, he said.

A scene of crime officer took the stand next. He testified about a report he had compiled regarding CCTV. He explained the process of collecting evidence.

At the time of his arrival the vehicle had been removed, but an important detail was that it had only one working headlamp, which helped him identify it from footage.

He had identified a person wearing a hoodie.

There was a mistake in a timestamp in the report, said the witness. He had spoken to the Attorney General about it, he said.

Lawyer Edward Gatt said he was alarmed at the fact that this had not been flagged to the defence before the jury started. He asked the court to order him to bring the corrected report, not the one in the compilation of evidence.

Lawyer Kevin Valletta agreed and took responsibility for the error. The court ordered that the report be corrected during the break and a copy of this corrected report be given to the jurors.

His testimony was suspended.

Former police officer Moira Cortis also took the stand.

She lived near to the scene of the crime and had seen the immediate aftermath of the fatal stabbing.

On 29 March 2017, Cortis had heard a loud braking noise and a prolonged blast from a car horn, she said. “It was like someone fell on the horn.”

She told the jurors that she had seen a man walking towards the church of St Helen’s holding his belly, shouting for help and saying “Help! Gejtu! Gejtu!”

“I realised there was a car further up from him, stationary in the middle of the road with a door open and a strange noise which I later identified as the windscreen wipers working.”

The man was clearly in pain, she said. He turned the corner into another street. He started shouting for help in a stairwell at an apartment block. I didn’t see him do it but it was clear from the echo that he was there.”

Cortis had then called the police to report the incident.

Sometime later, I saw him walk out again and I wanted to give him aid but I was sick at the time. He was spotted by a passer-by who went to give him first aid, she said. The victim fell to the ground at that point. A car stopped to give aid too and the police arrived.

Someone started shouting “Roderick, Roderick”.

She had seen the incident at around 1am and had called the police at around 1:10am. Lawyer Mark Vassallo asked the witness whether it was raining. It wasn’t. She confirmed that she had heard the car’s windscreen wipers working.

Other officers gave similar versions. One recalled hearing a mobile phone ringing in the car.

In the afternoon, the jury was taken to the scene of the murder for a site visit.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are parte civile.