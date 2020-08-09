75-year-old burgled in St Julian’s robbery

A 75-year-old woman’s house in St Julian’s was burgled on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that preliminary investigations at the residence in Censu Tabone Street, revealed that the woman was bound by the aggressor who proceeded to steal jewellery and coins.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm, the aggressor is yet to be identified after fleeing the scene.

The elderly woman sustained no injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.