75-year-old burgled in St Julian’s robbery

Aggressor ties up elderly resident before proceeding to steal from her

karl_azzopardi
9 August 2020, 9:36am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 75-year-old woman’s house in St Julian’s was burgled on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that preliminary investigations at the residence in Censu Tabone Street, revealed that the woman was bound by the aggressor who proceeded to steal jewellery and coins.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm, the aggressor is yet to be identified after fleeing the scene.

The elderly woman sustained no injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
