Valletta FC are back in the Malta Premier League, and are ready to celebrate

Valletta FC will play Marsa FC on Saturday in a match which will see the team from the capital crowned champions of the BOV Challenge League.

“As expected, emotions are running high, as the club prepares for what is promising to be one of the most memorable days of its history. On Saturday, we conclude a year of immense highs, and lows, which have put the club and its supporters through the wringer. However, these challenges have made us stronger, and Saturday will be the veritable proof of how true that is,” Claudio Grech, Valletta FC President said.

Pre-match Family entertainment at Ta’ Qali National stadium will be starting at 2:30pm, as the game against Marsa starts at 3:30pm.

After the match, Valletta will be presented with the BOV Challenge League trophy.

Celebrations will continue at Valletta’s Republic Street from 7pm onwards.

“This is expected to attract crowds to the city, in what is poised to be an exciting evening not to be missed in the capital city,” he said.

The club president said Valletta’s relegation last season meant the club needed to embrace its “glorious” past, while embarking on a transformation process.

“Relegation was tough but enabled us to rethink how we structure ourselves to ensure today we are in a stronger position and are enthusiastic to take our place where we belong, among Malta’s football elite,” he said. “This would not have been possible without the incredible support of Valletta’s unique fans.”