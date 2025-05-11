Why do the ‘Winds of Heaven’ lead back to Israel? | David Attard
A formal and proper investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the alleged bombing of the Conscience is definitely required although not necessarily perceived to be politically desirable
The motor vessel Conscience, its name a symbolic reflection of the world’s conscience (or lack thereof), highlights the ongoing Palestinian humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Painted all white, the Conscience was far more than a vessel on a simple aid mission. It was a strategic component in a larger international effort to breach Israel’s Gaza maritime blockade. Israel interpreted these plans as an overt attempt to disrupt the highly controversial strategic objectives it has for Gaza. From Israel’s perspective, this was not a relief mission but a politically charged intervention with far-reaching regional implications.
It comes as no surprise that Israel would have had prior knowledge, obtained through open sources and detailed intelligence, that a Free Gaza Flotilla was being organised. Israel was also fully aware of the involvement of the Turkish non-governmental organisation İnsani Yardım Vakfı (IHH), the Humanitarian Relief Foundation.
Founded in 1992 and formally registered in Istanbul in 1995, IHH is a controversial organisation that has been accused of supporting radical-Islamic and anti-Western groups. It has also openly supported Hamas. In 2008, Israel’s Defence Minister Ehud Barak signed an order outlawing the IHH.
In 2010, 10 Turkish members of IHH were killed when a convoy of six ships attempting to breach the Gaza blockade was intercepted by an Israeli Joint Task Force. Among these ships was the Mavi Marmara, where nine IHH activists were killed in a violent exchange with Israeli Special Forces of the Shayetet 13. The tenth activist later succumbed from injuries in a hospital. This incident caused significant international controversy straining relations between Israel and Turkey for years.
Israel’s diplomatic offensive: Palau and Malta
In recent weeks, Israel revived its 2010 strategy by engaging in diplomatic, military, and covert operations. Under the direction of Israel’s highest government officials, Israel launched a “special diplomatic effort” aimed at preventing the latest flotilla from assembling. The goal was to stop the flotilla’s maritime components from departing ports, making stopovers, or loading supplies and “high-value passengers and influencers”.
Israel’s strategy sought to avoid a scenario in which military force would once again be necessary to prevent the flotilla from breaching the Gaza maritime blockade. It evidently wanted to reduce the risk of casualties.
The desire to avoid yet another confrontation at sea is also motivated by the need to prevent Israeli diplomatic fallout with Turkey, a highly sensitive issue for both countries in the current regional climate.
The de-registration of the Conscience by Palau after the ship arrived at Hurd’s Bank, just outside Maltese territorial waters, was very likely part of Israel’s “special diplomatic effort”. The move rendered the ship stateless, providing sufficient grounds for Malta to deny entry on the basis of “safety and security”. The Maltese government would have most certainly been engaged by Israel.
This occurred even though plans had been made for the Conscience to pick up humanitarian aid and high-profile activists in Malta before joining the Mavi Marmara and other boats in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
Meanwhile, Israel’s contingency planning, supported by the IDF’s Naval Intelligence and Mossad, adapted to the knowledge that Turkish President Recep Erdoğan continued to support either the removal or easing of the Gaza blockade. At least six Turkish members of IHH were aboard the Conscience when it arrived off Malta. They were led by Behesti Ismail Songur, the President of the Mavi Marmara Association, who had in turn lost his father during the ill-fated 2010 incident.
Not surprisingly, after departing the same vessel, these activists claimed that the Maltese authorities treated them as if they were the ones who had ‘bombed’ the Conscience. A flight to Turkey was even delayed to allow this group to board and depart Malta at the first available opportunity.
Israel’s covert operation: Hercules and drones
While all of this was unfolding, the Israel Defence Forces and Mossad, were undoubtedly developing contingency plans, some of which likely included possible covert operations. One particular operation of interest that has reached the public domain involved the Israeli Air Force’s Hercules KC-130H Rhino, Registration Number 4X-FBZ/545, operated by 131 Squadron and based at Nevatim Air Base.
On Thursday, 1 May 2025, the aircraft was reportedly conducting a mission just outside Malta’s territorial airspace, although still well within the country’s Flight Information Region (FIR). The exact nature of this mission, whether it was an intelligence-gathering operation or part of a broader Israeli covert operation remains unclear. However, the flight’s pattern, its duration in close proximity to Malta, and the timing of the operation strongly suggest that the mission was focused on monitoring or gathering information related to the Conscience or possibly supporting a covert operation.
Could this have been an operation aimed at “cold stopping” the aid ship? Similar operations were considered by the IDF in 2010 when options to deal with the Free Gaza Flotilla were explored. However, such plans were abandoned after the Israeli Defence Force declared them non-feasible. Fifteen years later, the available military technology has vastly improved and the use of drones widely spread. If Israel was behind a “cold stop” covert operation against the Conscience, it would have required at least the approval of the Israeli Minister of Defence, if not the Israeli Prime Minister himself.
A formal and proper investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the alleged bombing of the Conscience is definitely required although not necessarily perceived to be politically desirable. The longer-term implications of this incident have probably yet to manifest themselves. But this latest incident highlights the evolving nature of the national security threats Malta faces.
In the absence of conclusive proof, this incident remains one piece of a much larger puzzle. Ultimately, only time, may reveal the full truth behind the incident, if ever.
Retired Colonel David ‘dp’ Attard is a former deputy commander of the Armed Forces of Malta
Footnote: The ‘Winds of Heaven’ was the code-name given to the IDF’s Operation to deal with the flotilla that was led by the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara to breach the Gaza blockade from Sea in 2010 in an attempt to deliver humanitarian aid.