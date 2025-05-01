My essentials: Ludwig Galea’s cultural picks

About me

Ludwig Galea was born in 1977 to Austin and Sylvana Galea and has a younger sister named Abigail. He received his music education from his late uncle, Rev. Mro. Alberto Borg OSA. He holds a bachelor's degree in education and an associate diploma in musical theatre from Trinity Guildhall. Ludwig has been married to Sarah for the past 11 years, and together they have two children – the eldest, Benjamin, and Kristina. He is a Maltese singer who represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest held in Istanbul, Turkey, in May 2004.

Book

Mercury and Me by Jim Hutton gives a close look at the life of the famous Queen frontman Freddie Mercury from the perspective of his partner. Hutton shares touching stories and personal thoughts that highlight their relationship during the last years of Mercury’s life. The book shows both the joys and struggles of their love, as well as Mercury’s vulnerability, strength, and the lasting impact he had on music and the people around him.

Film

The film I rewatched a couple of days ago was The Two Popes. It’s a remarkable piece of art, featuring outstanding performances by Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. There’s one particular scene where Pryce, portraying Pope Francis, delivers a beautiful analysis of the relationship between confession and sin to Hopkins. He explains that while confession cleanses the sinner’s soul, it does not heal the victim. Sin is a wound, not just a stain, and it requires time to heal. Therefore, confession and forgiveness alone are not enough.

Internet and TV

I tend to follow news portals every day, as I believe it’s important to stay informed about what’s happening around us. Being engaged is a vital part of democracy. One of the latest interesting news items was the archaeological findings in Latnija Mellieħa, which revealed that ancient hunter-gatherers reached Malta approximately 8,500 years ago – 1,000 years earlier than we had previously presumed.

Music

Three albums I never tire of listening to are Ladies & Gentlemen by the late George Michael, The Black Album by Metallica, and the works of Ennio Morricone. George Michael’s genius shines through, especially in his early tracks like A Different Corner, I Can Make You Love Me, and Careless Whisper. Metallica’s The Black Album offers a brilliant fusion of rock ballads, with songs like Nothing Else Matters and the iconic Enter Sandman. Lastly, Ennio Morricone, often considered the Verdi or Puccini of his generation, captivates me with pieces like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Gabriel’s Oboe, and the theme from Once Upon a Time in the West.

Place

I truly love to travel. It broadens one’s perspective on many aspects of life. A couple of years ago, I invested in my family's well-being by purchasing a farmhouse with land and animals in Sicily. It’s the perfect retreat for me, surrounded by my loved ones, family, and close friends who join us. The countryside, the birds, the chickens. It's all about peace and quiet.