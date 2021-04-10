Construction magnate Charles Polidano questioned over bodily harm, revenge porn claims

Construction magnate Charles Polidano was interrogated by police on Saturday afternoon on alleged threats, use of force, bodily harm, and revenge porn, Times of Malta reported.

Polidano was reported to have been arrested at his home and escorted to police CID in handcuffs.

A search of his Safi home by police was followed by the confiscation of a number of electronic devices.

The newspaper said Polidano was said to have made threats against a woman close to him. The gender-based violence unit is also investigating the case.

Polidano was recently served with a number of court documents ordering him to pay a massive €40 million bill, some of which stretches back to the 1990s.