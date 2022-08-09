Police arrest 27 foreigners living in Malta illegally

The police have arrested 27 people who have been found to be living in Malta illegally.

The mass arrests were carried out on Tuesday morning by the police’s Immigration Squad, who were carrying out inspections at properties in Triq is-Serkin, Triq il-Ġerrejja and Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa.

People of different nationalities were spoken to by the police.

The police said that the 27 arrested on Tuesday were taken to the Police Headquarters in Floriana, so the process for them to be deported can begin.

The police were assisted by the Detention Services, and investigations are ongoing.