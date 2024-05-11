Diving fatality at Dwejra, Gozo

A 44-year-old woman has died in tragic circumstances on Saturday morning while diving in Gozo.

The woman, a Swiss national, had been diving at Dwejra, near San Lawrenz in Gozo shortly before 10:20am, when the incident was reported to the emergency services.

The police said that other divers had brought the woman ashore and administered first aid, until the arrival of a medical team from the Gozo General Hospital.

Despite their efforts, the diver was declared dead at the scene.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the incident, which is also being investigated by the police.