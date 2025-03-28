Man, 19, remanded in custody after driving without a license, breaching bail

A 19-year-old man was remanded in custody after being accused of driving a car without a license and insurance, as well as allegedly breaching three separate sets of bail conditions.

Brendan Zammit, from Mosta, was also charged with the irregular possession of a knife without the appropriate licence.

Inspector John Leigh Howard informed the court that he had recognised the accused driving a car, adding that he had recognised him inasmuch as he was aware of his previous bail conditions and the fact that he had no licence to drive said car.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the defence requesting bail.

The prosecution, at this juncture, opposed the request, noting that there were already various sets of bail conditions and that the accused ‘has not learned from his situation’. Defence lawyer Martina Herrera however recalled the notion of the presumption of innocence, adding that there was no fear of tampering with evidence.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella, denied the bail request.

The prosecution was led by Inspector John Leigh Howard.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri, Franco Debono and Martina Herrera appeared for the accused.