Man remanded in custody after harassing, threatening mother

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with harassing and threatening his mother.

The 40-year-old man, unemployed and residing in Birżebbuġa, was also charged with causing his mother to fear that violence would be used against her.

Inspector Antonello Magri informed the court that the accused’s mother filed a report with the domestic violence unit on 27 June. He said the accused would ask his mother for money in order to fund his drug problem and would turn violent when she rejected his requests. On one occasion, he allegedly threw a lit-up cigarette in her direction.

The court heard that these arguments are frequent, with the mother only allowing her son to reside with her out of fear and due to the fact that he has access to the residence.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges, with no request for bail being made.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit young appeared for the accused.