Man charged with stealing money, perfumes and meat

A 43-year-old man was charged with various offences, including three counts of theft, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, breaching a supervision order, and recidivism.

Fabian Vella pleaded guilty to stealing a number of perfumes from a Tarxien establishment on 5 August and stealing meat from a Fgura supermarket four days later. He however pleaded not guilty to stealing €20 from a woman in Paola.

Bail was requested, with the prosecution objecting on the grounds that the victim of the Paola theft was yet to testify. Reference was also made to the accused’s drug problem.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott countered that a protection order in favour of the victim could be issued so as to mitigate any fear of tampering with evidence.

Bail was denied and the man was remanded in custody.