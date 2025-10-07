Man charged with theft for fourth time

A 46-year-old residing in Bormla was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with the theft of several tools including a Jigger and Portless Grinder, a multimeter, two batteries and a jigger charger together with another bag containing hand tools and a cordless drill.

The alleged theft occurred in March of this year from a construction site.

On 2 October, Paul Scicluna also allegedly stole cash from the ‘Basket and Brew’ establishment in Bormla. He was also charged with recidivism.

The unemployed man pleaded not guilty

Bail was requested but the prosecution objected on several grounds. AG lawyer Luigi Gulia stated that key witnesses are yet to testify and emphasised the fact that this is the fourth time the accused has been charged with theft. The lawyer argued that the man has already served a prison sentence and has thus failed to reform himself.

He added that the accused is currently unemployed and also suffers from a drug addiction.

The defence held that the court should simply impose strict conditions, such as a prohibition from approaching or contacting any prosecution witnesses.

Bail was denied by the court due to the man's unreliability and his lack of means to provide a pecuniary guarantee.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the court.

Legal aid lawyer Sarah Vassallo Ciliberi appeared for Scicluna. The prosecution was led by Inspectors Gabriel Kitcher and Karen Cassar together with AG lawyer Luigi Gulia.