Two new judges and two magistrates sworn in during ceremony at Grandmaster’s Palace

President Myriam Spiteri Debono presided over the swearing-in of Simone Grech and Rachel Montebello as judges, and lawyers Franco Agius and Ingrid Bianco as magistrates, following their selection through a public process led by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Two new judges and two magistrates were officially sworn in at the Grandmaster's Palace on Thursday, following their appointment by the President of Malta under Article 96 of the Constitution.

Magistrates Simone Grech and Rachel Montebello have been promoted to the judiciary’s higher ranks, while lawyers Franco Agius and Ingrid Bianco have joined the bench as new magistrates. The ceremony was attended by the President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, State Advocate Chris Soler, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

In her speech, the president congratulated the appointees, describing their new roles as “a tangible reflection of how the rule of law takes shape in our country”. She emphasised that the first oath of office is one of loyalty to Malta and its people, while the second “contains all the elements required to maintain the right path of conduct.”

Spiteri Debono urged the new members of the judiciary to remain independent and honest, warning that while mistakes are inevitable, “what matters most is that they are genuine and not malicious”.

Justice Minister Attard had earlier announced that the appointments followed a two-stage public process overseen by the Judicial Appointments Committee, which he praised for its “meticulous work”.

The call for applications, published in August, drew 17 expressions of interest for the two judgeships and 20 for the magistrate posts.

During the ceremony, the four appointees each expressed gratitude and reflected on the responsibilities ahead.

Judge Simone Grech, formerly a magistrate in both Gozo and Malta, said she was “honoured by this appointment”, describing it as an opportunity to ensure that justice “is truly felt by all”.

She thanked her husband, three sons, and family for their support, noting that she was the first in her family to pursue a legal career.

Grech also expressed appreciation to all Gozitan lawyers, particularly Michael Grech, who had supported her throughout her career. She is the first Gozitan woman to be appointed judge.

Judge Rachel Montebello, who has served as a magistrate for seven and a half years in both civil and criminal courts, described her promotion as “a privilege and a greater responsibility”. She pledged to continue upholding values of discipline, impartiality, and public duty, and thanked her colleagues, court staff, and police officers who “contribute daily to ensuring that justice is done”.

Magistrate Franco Agius reflected on the significance of his new role, vowing to discharge his duties “with impartiality, loyalty to the republic, and respect for the law”. He expressed gratitude to his mentors, family, and parents for their guidance and support.

Magistrate Ingrid Bianco described the appointment as “an honour and a privilege”, adding that she hoped to fulfil her duties “with humanity and positivity”. She pledged to strengthen public trust in the judiciary and thanked her late parents “for instilling in me the values and principles that guide my life”.

The new members of the judiciary take office amid ongoing discussions about reforming the structure of the bench, including recent calls by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and Judge Emeritus Toni Abela for parity in remuneration between magistrates and judges, and for the judiciary to eventually function as a unified body.

All four appointees will begin their new duties in the coming days.