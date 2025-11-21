Man admits to 24 theft charges across four localities

A man accused of a series of thefts and payment-instrument offences across four localities pleaded guilty to all 24 charges when arraigned before the Court of Magistrates on Friday.

Andi Blakcori, twenty-four, an Albanian national with no fixed address, admitted to offences committed between 29 October and 18 November, involving thefts from cafés, hotels, restaurants and a care home, as well as the possession of stolen identity documents and payment cards.

The police said they had received multiple reports of theft from St Julian’s, Qormi, Raħal Ġdid and Valletta during this period, including incidents at Café Cuba, St Thomas Hospital, the Kebab Factory, the InterContinental, St Vincent de Paul, Black Bull and Naan Bar.

Inspector Dylan Pace told the court that investigators had identified the accused through security-camera footage and descriptions provided by victims. A search warrant had been issued following a police request.

Blakcori was arrested on 19 November and produced in court after giving an audio-visual statement the previous day to three inspectors.

The court heard that he had been held in the immigration section pending removal to Albania when police executed the arrest. He confirmed to investigators that he had stolen various objects, some of which he sold for around €20.

During his statement, Blakcori said he had acted under the pressure of drug and alcohol addiction. He stated that he was homeless and that family difficulties, including his mother’s illness, had contributed to his circumstances.

He added that he had worked in Malta around four years earlier. In court he appeared visibly emotional, at one point needing to sit down. He confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and crack cocaine on the days of some of the offences.

The charges included thefts qualified by value, means and time; voluntary damage; possession and fraudulent use of corporate and non-corporate non-cash payment instruments; and possession of identity documents belonging to others. Some of the charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

The prosecution requested a protection order for the named victims, security measures in the event of guilt, a treatment order, and compensation or restitution orders.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici presided.

Legal aid lawyer Françoise Dalli represented the accused. Inspectors Dylan Pace, Francesca Maria Calleja, John Sammut appeared for the police.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted.