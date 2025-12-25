Unlicensed driver handed six-month prison sentence after being caught fleeing road police

A man was handed a six-month jail sentence after driving without a licence and valid insurance and breaching bail conditions, among other charges.

Mavrick Zammit, 37, from Marsa admitted to the charges, including that he failed to obey police orders, and breached court conditions under which he had been granted bail.

The police explained that during traffic checks, they noticed the man reversing and fleeing in his car. He was arrested a short time later and admitted that he had fled because he did not have a driving licence.

The police said that despite being warned not to drive again, he completely ignored them and drove the vehicle out of the police garage himself.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment, ordered the confiscation of €2,000 from a deposit he had made to be granted bail, and disqualified him from obtaining a driving licence for one year and eight days.