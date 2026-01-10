Man charged with threatening former partner granted bail

A court has granted bail to a 29-year-old man following an argument with his former partner, during which he allegedly made threats, harassed her and raised his hands.

Malcolm Bartolo was arraigned in connection with an argument that broke out between him and his former partner. During the incident, offensive remarks were allegedly made about the accused’s mother, who sadly passed away a week later.

The prosecution objected to bail. However, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech considered the circumstances of the case and acceded to the request for the accused’s release from arrest, subject to a number of conditions.

The accused, who resides in Naxxar, was ordered to attend all sittings, places and times as directed by the court, to sign at the police station every Monday and Thursday between 6am and 9pm, and not to travel abroad or change address without prior authorisation from the court.

The court also ordered a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €2,700, together with the issuance of a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

Legal aid lawyer Jacob Portelli appeared for the accused, while Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the sitting.