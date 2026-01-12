menu

Woman hospitalised in Balzan traffic accident

Woman, 54, suffers grievous injuries after getting hit by car in Birkirkara accident

karl_azzopardi
12 January 2026, 2:38pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A 54-year-old woman from Balzan was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after she was involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, at around 8:15am.

Preliminary police investigations found the woman was hit by a Toyota Passo driven by a 68-year-old man from Santa Venera.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team at the scene and was later taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.