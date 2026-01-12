Woman hospitalised in Balzan traffic accident

A 54-year-old woman from Balzan was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after she was involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, at around 8:15am.

Preliminary police investigations found the woman was hit by a Toyota Passo driven by a 68-year-old man from Santa Venera.

The woman was given first aid by a medical team at the scene and was later taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.