Police looking for missing woman
Jessica Farrugia was last seen in Ħamrun wearing blue jeans, white shoes, and a brown top
Police are searching for 34-year-old Jessica Farrugia who has been reported missing.
She was last seen in Ħamrun wearing blue jeans, white shoes, and a brown top.
Her brother, Clayton published a photo of his sister as she was leaving the house wearing the clothing mentioned in the police description. Clayton appealed to the public for any information on her whereabouts.
One can also contact the police by calling 21224001 or 119. Information can be passed on anonymously, and one can even speak to the police in any police station.