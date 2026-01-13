Murder trial underway 17 years after alleged shooting

The trial of Stephen Caruana for the murder of his wife’s lover has kicked off on Tuesday, 17 years after the alleged murder.

The murder dates back to December 2008, as the victim, 28-year-old Neville Baldacchino, was shot dead in the Caruana household.

Caruana is accused of murder and the use of a gun in a home. He denies all charges.

According to the bill of indictment, the incident took place at approximately 1:00 am on 19 December. After a breakdown in the marital relationship between Stephen and his wife, Romina began a secret romantic and sexual affair with the victim.

Although the relationship was kept hidden, Stephen Caruana had grown suspicious. On one occasion, he caught his wife on the phone in the bathroom.

On the morning of 18 December 2008, Romina and Neville planned a meeting for that evening. That night, Neville entered the house, leaving his shoes by the front door before going to an upstairs bedroom to meet her.

While Romina and the victim were upstairs, the accused and the children were reportedly asleep in a downstairs bedroom. At one point, Romina went downstairs to tend to a crying child and check if Stephen was still asleep so Neville could leave. However, Stephen was a light sleeper, as he heard a noise and footsteps coming from the upper floor.

The accused allegedly retrieved his shotgun, loaded it, and headed upstairs. He encountered Neville Baldacchino on a terrace that led nowhere.

Caruana allegedly shot Baldacchino three times.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera will be presiding over the trial. The prosecution is being led by AG lawyers Francesco Refalo and Shelby Aquilina. The accused is represented by Gianella De Marco and Charles Mercieca.