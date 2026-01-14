Woman denied bail over heroin and cocaine dealing

A 34-year-old woman from Siġġiewi was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to a string of serious drug-related offences, including dealing in heroin and cocaine, conspiracy to traffic drugs and money laundering.

Police inspector Jonathan Pace told the court that officers had gone to Donna Pace’s Siġġiewi residence in late December to execute an arrest warrant, originally looking for her partner, who is also known to have a drug dependency and was on the police wanted list.

While at the residence, police found drug paraphernalia indicative of both use and trafficking, as well as several small sachets containing drugs. The woman allegedly told police that some of the drugs were for her own personal use, while others belonged to a third party.

Pace was released on police bail pending further investigations and ordered to return to the police station on 12 January. By that stage, investigators had analysed her two mobile phones, which were seized during the arrest.

Inspector Pace said the accused was shown screenshots and messages allegedly linked to drug trafficking, including photographs of a white substance believed to be cocaine, voice messages and text exchanges such as: “Do you like the one from last time? It’s new”; “I have a bit of everything,” and “You come down, there are a lot of sharks around here and probably I will have my property raided.”

The woman exercised her right to remain silent.

Pace had originally been due to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, but proceedings were postponed after she collapsed shortly before her arraignment. She was discharged from hospital earlier on Wednesday and brought before the court later that day.

She denied all the charges brought against her.

Defence requested bail, arguing that the drugs found were intended for personal use and that the accused was struggling with drug dependency.

Zammit submitted that Pace required treatment rather than incarceration, distinguishing between drug traffickers who sell for profit and those who sell in an attempt to sustain their addiction.

He also pointed out that the accused had complied with police bail conditions.

The prosecution objected, arguing that Pace had a substance abuse problem, lacked stable employment and income, and was also being accused of breaching bail. He warned that releasing her posed a risk of reoffending.

During submissions, the defence questioned whether drugs sold to sustain an addiction caused any less harm than drugs sold for profit, saying police had initially gone to the residence because of concerns linked to the accused’s partner.

In denying bail, the court noted that there was no evidence that the accused had lawful employment through which she could sustain herself and her daughter.

The court also observed that Pace had previous convictions, including for loitering and aggravated theft.

A freezing order was imposed on the accused’s assets.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Julian Scicluna, assisted by Inspector Jonathan Pace, while lawyer Shaun Zammit appeared for the accused. Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided over the sitting.