Elderly man seriously injured after falling down staircase

A 77-year-old man was seriously injured after falling down a staircase in Paola on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Lampuka Street at about 10pm. Officers who arrived at the scene found the man had fallen while descending the stairs and had suffered injuries.

A medical team was summoned to the site, and the man was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.