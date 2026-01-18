Police detain 35 people in Marsa immigration operation

Police have detained 35 people in Marsa following an operation targeting illegal employment in the area.

The arrests were made during spontaneous rounds in different locations known for hiring workers for illegal purposes, as well as through inspections on public transport.

Police found individuals without Maltese residence permits in circumstances indicating they were in the country for work purposes in breach of the Immigration Act.

The inspections form part of ongoing enforcement work carried out throughout 2025, which is expected to intensify in the coming days and weeks. Officials from the Detention Services Agency assisted police during the operation.